Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 teased: Expected price, features of Harley-Davidson Street 750 rival

For the BS6 model, the power stays the same whereas torque made is 62.4Nm. The expected price will go up by Rs 12-15,000 than the BS4 bike, The Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 might go on sale in early September.

August 25, 2020

Kawasaki will soon roll out the new Vulcan S. As part of its BS6 updation which got delayed because of the pandemic, in the past few months, Kawasaki has been launching updated bikes. The 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 will shortly join its cousins on the showroom floors. The motorcycle has been teased now and certain details of it have already been revealed. We expect the bike to be launched sometime in early September. Booking should begin then as well. One will be able to book the bike online or directly through a Kawasaki authorised showroom. The motorcycle will be available in only one color scheme at launched – metallic flat raw graystone. Visually the bike looks the same as the BS4 model. In fact, like the Versys 650, even this one doesn’t look as elaborately updated. The expected price of the BS6 bike is Rs 5.62 lakh, ex-showroom.

The 650cc parallel-twin motor in its BS4 avatar makes 61hp @ 7,500rpm while the torque generated is 63Nm @ 6,600rpm. For the BS6 model, the power stays the same whereas torque made is 62.4Nm. The bike continues to be available with a 6-speed manual transmission. The fuel tank capacity is 14 litres while the weight of the motorcycle stays put at a porky 235kg. Dimension-wise, nothing much has changed with the bike measuring 2,310 x 855 x 1090mm in length, width and height. The seat height is 705mm whereas the ground clearance is 130mm.

Kawasaki offers dual-channel ABS with the front disc measuring 300mm whereas the rear unit is 250mm. An 18-inch front alloy wheel is used while the rear unit is a 17-incher. Halogen headlights have been given to the bike whereas a semi-digital instrument console from the BS4 unit has been carried over. The Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 goes head-on with the Harley-Davidson Street 750. There is also the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. However, the RE is a much more affordable option.

