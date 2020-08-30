Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 launched: Harley Street 750 rival price, specs, features

There is an increase in the price of the Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 by Rs 30,000 whereas the power, torque and most of the other features have been largely carried over from before.

The Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 has been launched in India at Rs 5.79 lakh, ex-showroom. The Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 is being offered in a single colour option – Metallic Flat Raw Greystone. If one is looking to book the bike, they can drop in a request at the Kawasaki India website or visit one of the authorised showrooms across India. The price hike has been around Rs 30,000 from the BS4 bike. Unfortunately there isn’t much to show where this extra money has gone as the Vulcan, apart from the new paint job and revised internals, doesn’t sport any changes. Preliminary feedback from prospective customers suggest that the motorcycle is now mostly out of reach for a few. Nonetheless, here is everything in a nutshell that you should know about this latest parallel-twin, BS6 Kawasaki bike.

Also Read BS6 Vulcan S teased

The Vulcan S uses a 649cc engine. This liquid-cooled motor produces 61hp of power and 62.4Nm. The torque is the one that is a smidgen lower than the BS4 unit. A 6-speed gearbox is aligned to this motor. Kawasaki claims a good initial as well as mid-range punch with this engine. The Vulcan S weighs in at 230kg. That’s hefty for a 650cc cruiser for sure.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kawasaki though is quite confident of the cruiser’s one size fits all design. The seat height is lower and can make a shorter person comfortable on the saddle. There is also the easy reach handlebars as well as the in-line-of-sight semi-digital instrument console. It comes with a blue backlight and also has a gear position indicator. Kawasaki offers disc brakes at both the ends with dual-channel ABS dialled in.

The front suspension of the bike consists of telescopic forks while the rear unit is an off-set monoshock. Rivals to the Vulcan S include the Harley-Davidson Street 750 and to some extent even the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.