Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 launched: Harley Street 750 rival price, specs, features

There is an increase in the price of the Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 by Rs 30,000 whereas the power, torque and most of the other features have been largely carried over from before.

By:Published: August 30, 2020 2:24 PM

The Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 has been launched in India at Rs 5.79 lakh, ex-showroom. The Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 is being offered in a single colour option – Metallic Flat Raw Greystone. If one is looking to book the bike, they can drop in a request at the Kawasaki India website or visit one of the authorised showrooms across India. The price hike has been around Rs 30,000 from the BS4 bike. Unfortunately there isn’t much to show where this extra money has gone as the Vulcan, apart from the new paint job and revised internals, doesn’t sport any changes. Preliminary feedback from prospective customers suggest that the motorcycle is now mostly out of reach for a few. Nonetheless, here is everything in a nutshell that you should know about this latest parallel-twin, BS6 Kawasaki bike.

Also Read BS6 Vulcan S teased

The Vulcan S uses a 649cc engine. This liquid-cooled motor produces 61hp of power and 62.4Nm. The torque is the one that is a smidgen lower than the BS4 unit. A 6-speed gearbox is aligned to this motor. Kawasaki claims a good initial as well as mid-range punch with this engine. The Vulcan S weighs in at 230kg. That’s hefty for a 650cc cruiser for sure.

Kawasaki though is quite confident of the cruiser’s one size fits all design. The seat height is lower and can make a shorter person comfortable on the saddle. There is also the easy reach handlebars as well as the in-line-of-sight semi-digital instrument console. It comes with a blue backlight and also has a gear position indicator. Kawasaki offers disc brakes at both the ends with dual-channel ABS dialled in.

The front suspension of the bike consists of telescopic forks while the rear unit is an off-set monoshock. Rivals to the Vulcan S include the Harley-Davidson Street 750 and to some extent even the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for the Belgian GP as Ferrari fails to reach top 10

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for the Belgian GP as Ferrari fails to reach top 10

Harley-Davidson 338R spied undisguised: Most affordable Harley India-bound?

Harley-Davidson 338R spied undisguised: Most affordable Harley India-bound?

Pre-bookings to open for 2020 BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS on 1st September: Launch soon

Pre-bookings to open for 2020 BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS on 1st September: Launch soon

Own a Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ciaz in Pune, Hyderabad without buying the car: Here's how!

Own a Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ciaz in Pune, Hyderabad without buying the car: Here's how!

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes Mumbai launch date out: Booking, token amount, more details!

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes Mumbai launch date out: Booking, token amount, more details!

Fastest bikes under Rs 2 lakh: Scrambler-style Svartpilen 250, supersport RC 200 and more

Fastest bikes under Rs 2 lakh: Scrambler-style Svartpilen 250, supersport RC 200 and more

Mahindra collaborates with Israel's REE Automotive to develop electric commercial vehicles

Mahindra collaborates with Israel's REE Automotive to develop electric commercial vehicles

Skoda Rapid automatic bookings start: Verna turbo rival's specs, fuel efficiency revealed

Skoda Rapid automatic bookings start: Verna turbo rival's specs, fuel efficiency revealed

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 available with cash discount: Offers, EMI and validity explained

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 available with cash discount: Offers, EMI and validity explained

Honda Hornet 2.0 launched at Rs 1.26 lakh: More powerful Hornet to rival TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Honda Hornet 2.0 launched at Rs 1.26 lakh: More powerful Hornet to rival TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Bajaj Dominar 250 Video Review: Price, specs, features

Bajaj Dominar 250 Video Review: Price, specs, features

Audi RSQ8, the fastest production SUV Coupe, launched in India

Audi RSQ8, the fastest production SUV Coupe, launched in India

Honda CB125R electric bike in the making: Patent images reveal design, other details!

Honda CB125R electric bike in the making: Patent images reveal design, other details!

Renault Triber AMT review: A family man's budget automatic 7-seater

Renault Triber AMT review: A family man's budget automatic 7-seater

MG Hector Plus prices increased: Innova Crysta rival costlier by this much

MG Hector Plus prices increased: Innova Crysta rival costlier by this much

Ducati Panigale V2 launched in India: 155hp 959 successor priced at Rs 16.99 lakh with new features!

Ducati Panigale V2 launched in India: 155hp 959 successor priced at Rs 16.99 lakh with new features!

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 launched: New variants, price, specs explained

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 launched: New variants, price, specs explained

2020 Honda Jazz launched in India at Rs 7.5 lakh: Design upgrades, segment-first sunroof & more

2020 Honda Jazz launched in India at Rs 7.5 lakh: Design upgrades, segment-first sunroof & more

Honda CB Hornet 200R India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, specs of Apache, Pulsar rival!

Honda CB Hornet 200R India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, specs of Apache, Pulsar rival!

Hyundai Kona facelift, Kona N Line teased: Expected India launch, new features, specs

Hyundai Kona facelift, Kona N Line teased: Expected India launch, new features, specs