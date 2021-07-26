Kawasaki Vulcan 650, Z650 & others to get costlier starting August: Model-wise new prices, difference

Kawasaki India will increase the price of most of its bikes starting August 2021, which is next month. Here is how much more you'll have to pay!

By:Updated: Jul 26, 2021 11:22 AM

 

Kawasaki India has announced an upward price revision for its model line up starting next month i.e. August 2021. The company has released the new price list of all its bikes on its social media handles. Most of the bikes in Kawasaki India’s line-up will get costlier starting next month while many will see no change in pricing. Now going into the details, starting with the Kawasaki Vulcan S, the middleweight urban cruiser will be priced at Rs 6.10 lakh and hence, will see a Rs 6,000 hike. The brand’s middleweight streetfighter Z650 will also see an upward price increment of Rs 6,000 and will be priced at Rs 6.24 lakh.

Watch Video | Honda CB500X vs Benelli TRK 502 Comparison Review:

Similarly, the Ninja 650 sports tourer will be available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 6.61 lakh starting August 2021 and hence, will see a hike of Rs 7,000. Moreover, the price hike for the company’s W800 retro cruiser will be the same at Rs 7,000 after which, the bike will be priced at Rs 7.26 lakh. Now, moving further up the displacement latter, the Kawasaki Z900 will be priced at Rs 8.42 lakh starting August 2021 and hence, will see an upward price revision of Rs 8,000.

Coming to the brand’s litre-class machines, the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX sports tourer soon will be available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 11.40 lakh and hence, will get costlier by Rs 11,000. On the other hand, the Versys 1000 will now set you back by Rs 11.55 lakh and hence, will see the same price hike of Rs 11,000. Last but certainly not the least, the company’s Ninja ZX-10R supersport will see the maximum price revision of Rs 15,000 starting August 2021 and hence, will be available at the showrooms for Rs 15.14 lakh.

The price of the rest of the models will remain unchanged. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, Delhi. That said, if you have been planning to buy any of the Kawasaki bikes, now is the best time to do so in order to save some cash. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

