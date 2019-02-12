Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched in India at Rs 10.69 lakh: Most affordable 1000cc ADV in India!

Kawasaki was missing from the block for a long time now with its motorcycles being rendered as too expensive to even be considered as a prospective buy considering the rivals. But now, the manufacturer seems to be making a comeback and how! After dropping shockers over prices of the Ninja 1000 (which is the most affordable litre-class bike in India), then the ZX-10R and then the ZX-6R, Kawi has now launched the Versys 1000 in the country with a price tag that reads Rs 10.69 lakh.

Available in pearl flat stardust white/metallic flat spark black colour, the Versys 1000 is now the most affordable 1000cc adventure motorcycle in India. It rivals the likes of Honda Africa Twin (Rs 13.23 lakh) Ducati Multistrada 950 (Rs 12.95 lakh), Triumph Tiger 800 XR (Rs 11.89 lakh), and BMW F850 GS (Rs 13.55 lakh).

Kawasaki Versys is powered by a 1043cc inline four engine that puts out 118.4 bhp at 9000 rpm and 102 Nm of torque at 7500 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission coupled with assist and slipper clutch.

It gets 310mm dual discs up front with four-piston radially-mounted callipers and a 250m m disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper. Suspension duties are covered by inverted forks with 150mm travel and Kawasaki's horizontal back-link with 152mm travel.

The Versys 1000, a crossover sport model of Ninja 1000, features Kawasaki's new rider support systems like Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Electronic Cruise Control, and Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), among others.

“The bespoke Versys 1000 has a style of adventure model, but it is most suited for sports riding and long touring. Technically, it is a crossover from the Ninja 1000 with a purpose of thrilling performance with everyday versatility. I hope our customers explore endless possibilities with the Versys 1000.,” Naoki Matsumoto, Managing Director – India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd, said.