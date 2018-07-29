Kawasaki Versys 1000 discontinued in India: Reasons that led to this Kwacker’s farewell

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 that used to be the Japanese manufacturer's flagship adventure tourer is no longer on sale in the Indian market. When Express Drives spoke to some dealers, they confirmed that the motorcycle is not arriving at their dealerships since last few months. Kawasaki India has removed the Versys 1000 from their official website that further clears the air of doubt. The demand for the Kawasaki Versys 1000 among the customers was not enough in the market and this is the reason why the company decided to take it off the shelves. Also, the Versys 1000 failed to attract the buyers in front of more capable and feature loaded options like the Triumph Tiger and Honda Africa Twin. The Kawasaki Versys 1000 was on sale in India at a price of Rs 13.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and it focussed more on long-distance touring.

Watch our Honda Africa Twin video review here:

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 was powered by a 1,043cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, churning out 120 bhp of power and 102 Nm of torque. In terms of equipment, the motorcycle came with bits such as Kawasaki traction control and two riding modes. The braking was done with the help of dual 310mm disc brakes at the front along with a single 250mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) was also on offer as standard for safer braking.

In case you were planning to buy a Versys 1000 especially for touring, well, you should not be disappointed as the company also sells the Ninja 1000 which is a proper sports tourer. The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 also costs much less than the Versys 1000 at a price of Rs 9.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the most affordable full-faired litre-class motorcycle currently on sale in India. With no litre-class ADV present in Kawasaki's line up now, there might be a chance that the company will reintroduce the Versys 1000 in India with the latest bells and whistles in order to compete with its rivals more confidently. But that can only be said with surety with time!