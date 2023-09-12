The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is the most powerful 400cc motorcycle in the country.

Kawasaki has launched the Ninja ZX-4R at Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The sports bike enters the Indian market via the completely built unit (CBU) route and is only available in one trim. Hence, it is Rs 71,000 less than the more powerful Z900 which boasts a more powerful 948cc inline-four motor.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Inline-four howler

Don’t be deceived by the engine capacity as the Ninja ZX-4R is powered by a 399cc liquid-cooled in-line four that has maximum output of 79bhp at 14,500rpm with ram air assistance and 77bhp in standard mode. It churns out 39Nm at 13,000rpm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

What’s interesting to note is that the Ninja ZX-4R’s power output is in the region of Honda CBR650R’s 86bhp but the torque is identical to the recently launched KTM 390 Duke’s. Globally, the Ninja ZX-4R is available in three variants — standard, SE and the ZX-4RR. Only the standard version is available in India.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Hardware

The Ninja ZX-4R is based on a trellis frame whose design is inspired by Kawasaki’s World Superbike Ninja ZX-10RR racer and Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-6R. It’s equipped with upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. For braking duties, the Ninja ZX-4R comes standard with dual-channel ABS, twin 290mm front disc brakes and a single 220mm disc at the rear.

It comes with 17-inch alloy wheels — 120/70ZR17 in front and 160/60 ZR17 at the rear. According to Kawasaki, the Ninja ZX-4R has a ground clearance of 135mm and a saddle height of 800mm.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R: Features

The Ninja ZX-4R comes with a 4.3-inch digital TFT colour console with two display modes —Normal and Circuit. In Circuit Mode, the instrument cluster reads out the gear position, and lap times, and highlights rpm above 10,000. Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, the instrument cluster can be synced to the smartphone. The Ninja ZX-4R offers four ride modes —Sport, Road, Rain or Rider (customise), traction control and all-LED lights. It is only available in black colour