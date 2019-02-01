Kawasaki trademarks Meguro moniker: Another modern classic Kawi on the cards?

Kawasaki is familiarising itself with its own classic heritage that comes from the likes of Kawasaki Z1 on which the Z900 RS is based and Kawasaki W1 which serves as the basis for the W800 models unveiled at EICMA in November. And now, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer is going back to an old name - Meguro - with which it has had an association for a very long time. Meguro Manufacturing Company started life in the 1930s investing in Harley-Davidson after the Wall Street Crash.

Meguro acquired some tech from Harley and started manufacturing gearboxes and then its own motorcycles. By the 1950s, Meguro was building BSA A7 clones that were powered by a 651cc parallel-twin engine. And for some time, in fact, Meguro was the second largest motorcycle manufacturer in Japan with Honda in the lead.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries acquired a stake in Meguro in 1960 and assumed full control after some years. Kawasaki continued Meguro's work building BSA clones - especially Meguro K1 and Kawasaki K2, and in 1965 Kawasaki W1.

Now, Kawasaki has applied a new trademark for 'Meguro' at the European Union Intellectual Property Office for use with “two-wheeled motor vehicles; motorcycles; bicycles; structural parts for motorcycles”.

Not just Europe, Kawasaki also filed for the same trademark in New Zealand, Australia, the US, and the Philippines, expanding on the intended use to include: “two-wheeled motor vehicles; motorcycles; scooters; mopeds; bicycles; structural parts for motorcycles.”

The manufacturer has so far not given out any details. Meguro happens to be an important name for Kawasaki's and Japan's motorcycle history and the multiple applications do appear to be something more than just a way to protect the name's ownership.

So far, it is only speculative but Kawasaki could introduce the name through a new series of motorcycles or a sub-brand for a series of models. We'll bring you more about the Meguro as Kawasaki unfolds some more details.