Kawasaki to introduce new smaller displacement motorcycle in India: Ninja 200 or Z200 on the cards?

India Kawasaki seems to have dropped a couple of gears and is now ready to throttle ahead. With dropping bombshells like launching the Ninja ZX-10R at a mouthwatering price making it the most affordable litre-class superbike in India and then the 2019 Ninja 300 at a price tag smaller by Rs 62000 than the older version, the Japanese brand is definitely stepping up its operations in the country. With more and more of part localisation, India Kawasaki can bring its prices to be more competitive. For example, the Ninja 300 used to be considered to carry an awkward price for a 300cc, but now it is the most affordable motorcycle with a parallel twin engine.

Post its divorce from Bajaj Auto, Kawasaki pretty much rolled off the track for some time with a number of Kawasaki motorcycle owners growing anxious over lack of proper service and support from the brand. Now though, India Kawasaki is working on increasing touchpoints across the country.

Kawasaki aims to nearly triple the number of Kawasaki-only dealers in India to 30 by the end of 2020. And the latest report by Nikkei Asian Review states that the company is also planning to roll out new motorcycles as well.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries' motorcycle arm is planning to increase production capacity in India, while it also turns the major two-wheeler market into a base exporting to other emerging international markets such as Latin America and Africa.

The new plant Kawasaki opened in Chakan, Pune, last year will play a vital role in the process and the company hopes to increase output to 10,000 motorcycles a year. Kawasaki's first Indian plant, measuring about 10,000 sqm, went online in September 2017.

Kazuo Ota, head of Kawasaki's motorcycles and engines division, said the company is looking at potential demand for models with displacements of around 200cc, not just large bikes. He indicated Kawasaki may also develop new models in India, the Nikkei report added.

Kawasaki Ninja 250 has been missing from the Indian market for years now, and could get a smaller displacement brother. However, considering that Kawasaki Z250 is currently off the shelves in our market, Kawasaki's next big news might just be from its Z model lineup. If there is going to be a 200cc Kawasaki, it will most likely be a street naked.