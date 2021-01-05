Kawasaki’s supercharged Z flagship now in India: Z H2 and Z H2 SE prices start at Rs 21.9 lakh

Kawasaki Z H2 and Kawasaki Z H2 SE are amongst the few products that use “Kawasaki river mark”, a logo that is limited to models with historical significance only.

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) has announced the launch of its flagship supercharged naked MY21 Z H2 and Z H2 SE in the country. The Z H2 will be available in ‘Metallic Diablo Black/Golden Blazed Green’ priced at Rs 21,90,000 (ex-showroom) and the Z H2 SE will be available in ‘Metallic Diablo Black/Golden Blazed Green’ priced at Rs 25,90,000 (ex-showroom).

The two boast of a 998cc liquid-cooled DOHC 16-valve in-line four balanced supercharged engine with a maximum output of 198 hp, with intake/exhaust characteristics and FI settings that deliver strong low-mid range torque. It gets an assist & slipper clutch and electronic throttle valves.

The Z H2 and Z H2 SE get a newly-designed trellis frame and are fitted with Showa SFF-BP forks up front and Showa rear suspension. Braking comes from Brembo M4.32 calipers for Z H2 and Brembo stylema brake callipers for Z H2 SE, which is also equipped with KECS (Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension) with Showa’s Skyhook Technology.

Electronic Control Technology: The flagship Z motorcycle comes with integrated riding modes (Sport/Road/Rain), which link KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control) and Power Mode to simplify setting adjustments, Bosch IMU for monitoring chassis orientation, Power Mode Selection (Full/Middle/Low), KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function), KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System), KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode), KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter), and electronic cruise control.

As Z H2 and Z H2 SE are built to order customer need to make full payment while booking the motorcycle. The Z H2 will be starting at Rs 21,90,000 (ex-showroom) and Z H2 SE will be starting at Rs 25,90,000 (ex-showroom).

