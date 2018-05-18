Kawasaki offers door step servicing in Delhi, service van to visit other select cities

Kawasaki has had the one thing very important for being a successful motorcycle manufacturer quite right, which is manufacturing brilliant motorcycles. Put a finger on any of the bikes in the Japanese brand's lineup and you won't be disappointed. However, many of the riders and enthusiasts steered clear from buying a Kawasaki in India, especially after its divorce from Bajaj, because service and maintenance had been largely off track lately. Now though, Kawasaki seems to be taking a positive step in that field, doing something that will work for the benefit of its customers. So, Kawasaki is now all set to deliver doorstep motorcycle servicing in the National Capital, and there's more for other cities that do not have an authorised Kawasaki dealership.

According to a communication sent out by the Kawasaki Delhi dealership, customers can now have their motorcycles serviced at their doorstep without having to pay any additional charges. The objective is to save time, since getting caught up and not finding time to your bike serviced can happen to anyone.

Besides this, Kawasaki service vans will be visiting cities and towns where there is no authorised Kawasaki service centre. The van service will begin in June and effectively cover a total of eight cities.

The Kawasaki service van will start from Mawana on 4 June, Bhiwani on 7 June, Bijnor - 11 June, Behror - 14 June, Vrindawan - 18 June, Kosikalan - 21 June, Shamli - 25 June and Gohana - 28 June. Kawasaki Service Van will cater to all CKD and CBU units.

Kawasaki launched a number of new motorcycles in India this starting from the 2018 Auto Expo. While we expected the brand to launch the Ninja 400 and Z900 RS, along with the Ninja H2 SX. But, Kawasaki stored the two for a bit later. The Ninja 400 retails at Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and Z900 RS at Rs 15.3 lakh. Kawasaki Vulcan S was also launched in recently at Rs 5.58 lakh (ex-showroom).