Kawasaki offering benefits of up to Rs 47,000 on its products: Dealers also giving out separate cash discounts

Kawasaki India has been prolific when it comes to launching new products. The green brand has got many new products into the Indian market this year. However, the slowdown has affected them too. Kawasaki India is offering a flat Rs 47,000 discount on its products or a zero per cent interest for the first year. This offer is for a limited period only and while we checked with a few dealers, they confirmed that it is only till September 30. Customers also stand to get a gift voucher. The offer is valid only on the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Z650, Ninja 650, Vulcan S and Ninja 1000 black.

Apart from this, a Mumbai dealer is also offering a deal which Kawasaki lovers will like. The dealer says that if you book a motorcycle (Ninja 300) today, you will get delivery by Dussehra. There are benefits of Rs 28,000 or one can opt for a fixed EMI of Rs 5,999.

Kawasaki is likely to debut five motorcycles globally. While it is hard to say which ones these will be, the date isn't far away. Kawasaki will showcase these motorcycles at the upcoming EICMA 2019 show in November. As has been the norm, most of these bikes will come to the Indian market within a year. The Ninja 300 has been the highest selling model for Kawasaki India. Dealers report that at least 10-12 motorcycles that are sold every month, per dealership, are Ninja 300s. The recent local manufacturing as well as reduction in service costs has lead to this spike. Moreover, the addition of ABS has made this a sweeter deal and the motorcycle retails for Rs 2.98 lakh, ex-showroom.

Modelled on the same engine is the Versys 300X. However, this motorcycle, due to its steep price has found few takers. Other Kawasaki models that are in demand include the Vulcan as well as the Z900. The 650s too are quick to move off the showroom floors.