Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R pre-bookings open! Expected price Rs 10 lakh, deliveries start in February 2019

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS is nearing its launch in India and IKM today opened pre-bookings of the supersport street bike. The pre-bookings will last from 31st October to 31st November and deliveries will begin in February 2019. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS' first batch will be limited and future lots will be decided upon the customer response to pre-bookings in India. It is expected to be priced between Rs 10-11 lakh (ex-showroom). Kawasaki says that Ninja ZX-6R ABS features optimised engine performance across the entire RPM range, improved suspension setup, along with increased advanced rider support technology.

Kawasaki has also updated the design and styling of the Ninja ZX-6R ABS. It now features sharper lines, a new front cowl, and windscreen. The Ninja ZX-6R has been updated with an LED headlamp, tail cowl, LED tail lamp, heel guard, along with a new exhaust.

Globally, the Ninja ZX-6R comes in three variants - Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja ZX-6R ABS, and Ninja ZX-6R ABS KRT. The base version will come in three colours – Pearl Storm Gray / Metallic Spark Black, Metallic Spark Black / Metallic Flat Spark Black. The ABS version in two colours - Pearl Storm Gray / Metallic Spark Black, and the KRT version gets Lime Green / Ebony / Metallic Graphite Gray.

It will be powered by a 636cc liquid cooled 4-stroke in-line four-cylinder engine. The Ninja ZX-6R comes with Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), which has three performance settings riders can choose from: Modes 1 and 2 prioritise maximum forward acceleration, while Mode 3 that assists on low traction surfaces. Riders also have the option to elect to turn the system off.

The Ninja ZX-6R comes with Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) to speed upshifts, twin LED headlights and taillights. It gets Assist & Slipper clutch, a technology inspired by Kawasaki racing that offers both a back-torque limiting function and the Assist function makes for a lighter pull at the clutch lever.