Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched at introductory price of Rs 10.49 lakh, deliveries to begin next month

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is now the only middle-weight supersport motorcycle in India. The ZX-6R essentially competes with the likes of Triumph Daytona 765 which is yet to launch in the country and the older Daytona 675 is out of production. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS' first batch will be limited and future lots will be decided upon the customer response to pre-bookings, which lasted from October 2018 to 31 November.

The Ninja ZX-6R features like KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System), KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control), Twin LED headlamps, LED taillight, and KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter). The instrument cluster has newly added features remaining fuel range.

Apart from this, it has also a large analogue tachometer flanked by warning lamps on one side, a gear position indicators and multi-function LCD screen on the other. It gets Bridgestone’s latest sport tyres Battlax Hypersport S22. Like the Ninja ZX-10R, the Ninja ZX-6R will be assembled in India.

It will be powered by a 636cc liquid cooled 4-stroke in-line four-cylinder engine. The Ninja ZX-6R comes with Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), which has three performance settings riders can choose from: Modes 1 and 2 prioritise maximum forward acceleration, while Mode 3 that assists on low traction surfaces. Riders also have the option to elect to turn the system off.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R comes with Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) to speed upshifts, twin LED headlights and taillights. It gets Assist & Slipper clutch, a technology inspired by Kawasaki racing that offers both a back-torque limiting function and the Assist function makes for a lighter pull at the clutch lever.

The introductory price of the all-new Ninja ZX-6R is Rs 10,49,000 (ex-showroom), Kawasaki will be updating the price eventually. Customers who pre-booked the bike will start getting deliveries from February 2019 onwards. For new booking and delivery related information, customers can visit their nearest Kawasaki dealerships.