End of the road for Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R: Legendary sports tourer to retire after 2020, here’s why!

The legendary sports tourer from Kawasaki - the Ninja ZX-14R will soon enter history books. The Japanese manufacturer has announced that the bike will be discontinued after the year 2020. The company has not stated any specific reason behind this. However, if you ask us, the stricter emission norms might be one of the reasons why Kawasaki is shying away from keeping the 'Busa rival' in its line up. Another reason is that Kawasaki already has the more potent Ninja H2 SX SE in its portfolio and hence, in such a case, upgrading the Ninja ZX-14R to meet the next stage emission norms would be a no-brainer. In order to be specific, the Ninja H2 SX SE is not only more powerful than the ZX-14R but is lighter and feature-rich too.

Over the years, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R did not receive any substantial updates. The iconic sports tourer has been on sale since the year 2006 and at one point of time, it was the fastest accelerating machinery on two-wheels. The 14R was Kawasaki's answer to the equally iconic Suzuki Hayabusa, however, the latter gained more fame in India, especially after the release of the Bollywood blockbuster Dhoom. With just one year left for the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R to be present in the market, we expect the manufacturer to launch the 2020 model with some special livery or new paint schemes in order to deliver something extra to the last buyers of this mile muncher.

The bike is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 19.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The much-awaited next-generation Suzuki Hayabusa that might arrive in 2021 will then have a very fair chance to be the new emperor in this segment.