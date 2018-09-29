Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R price in India increased by Rs 1.5 lakh: Why it still makes a lot of sense

The locally assembled Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R made its entry to the Indian market in June this year at a stunning price of Rs 12.80 lakh. At such a price point, the bike was actually a steal and became the most affordable litre-class sportsbike that you can buy in India. All thanks to local assembling, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R witnessed a massive price drop of Rs 6 lakh as against its previous price of Rs 18.6 lakh. Since the mouth-watering price tag after the localisation of the ZX-10R was introductory, it was obvious that the company was bound to hike the prices of the motorcycle sooner or later and that has happened very recently. Kawasaki has raised the prices of the Ninja ZX-10R in India by Rs 1.5 lakh. However, even at such a price point, the motorcycle remains the most affordable sportsbike as it can be yours for a price of Rs 14.30 lakh undercutting its closest rival Honda CBR1000RR by Rs 2.5 lakh. On the other hand, the company has kept the price of the more performance oriented Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR the same at Rs 16.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R side profile

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gets power from a 998cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 197 bhp and 114 Nm. The electronics package of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R includes 5-axis Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), a five-level traction control system, launch control and more. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of 43mm Showa inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock.

Watch our Suzuki GSX-S750 video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The braking is done with the help of twin 320mm disc brakes up front along with a single 220mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard on the ZX-10R. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and the ZX-10RR are being assembled at the company's production facility in Chakan near Pune. Stay tuned for more updates!