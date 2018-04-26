Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R likely to be made in India: Might beat Honda Fireblade to become most affordable litre-class superbike in India

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R might be locally assembled in India. The information has been revealed by folks at Autocar India and if this happens, the price of the litre-class superbike will see a significant reduction. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is currently being retailed in India at a price of Rs 18.8 lakh (ex-showroom). A few days back, we had reported that the company is offering discounts of up to Rs 4.5 lakh on the 10R, possibly to clear the stocks. The report further states that the price of the Kawasaki ZX-10R might come down to Rs 14 lakh and that can make it the most affordable litre-class superbike one can buy in India. A few days back, Honda slashed the prices of the CBR1000RR Fireblade owing to the reduction in custom duties. The final price of the motorcycle came down to Rs 14.78 lakh while the price of the top spec CBR1000RR Fireblade SP went down to 18.68 lakh (ex-showroom), currently making it the cheapest litre-class superbike in India.

The Kawasaki ZX-10R will be assembled at the company's production facility in Chakan using the kits imported from Japan. Expect the locally assembled model to be launched in the next couple of months. The Kawasaki ZX-10R is one of the most respected track focussed superbikes on the planet. The motorcycle gets power from a 998cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected mill is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 197 bhp and 114 Nm. With this, the bike can hit an electronically restricted top speed of 299 kmph.

The braking to the Kawasaki ZX-10R is taken care of with the help of twin 330mm disc brakes up front along with a single 220mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is offered with the motorcycle as standard to deliver added safety and provide an effective braking. The local assembling move by Kawasaki will definitely help the Ninja ZX-10R find more takers and its lower price tag will further help it cement its position in the litre-class superbike territory.

Source: Autocar India