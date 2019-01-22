Kawasaki Ninja spare parts prices slashed by more than 90%! Full price list included

The new Kawasaki Ninja 300 made headlines when it was introduced as the most affordable motorcycle powered by a parallel twin engine. This was quite a bomb that India Kawasaki dropped considering that the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has been notorious for its ginormous price tags. The prices of the motorcycles are slowly sizing down thanks to local assembly. Kawasaki is adding motorcycles to the list of those which are locally assembled in India and the Ninja 300 is one of them. And now, there’s more good news for Kawasaki Ninja 300 owners - thanks to localisation there’s been an insane reduction in spare part prices!

Kawasaki has given enough reason to Ninja 300 owners to head to their local dealership and go ga-ga getting new parts for their motorcycles. I, for one, am thrilled as well since I own a Kawasaki Ninja 250R, which is out of production now but shares several parts with the Ninja 300. So, here’s to hoping that Kawasaki will be expanding this spare part price slashing theory to other motorcycles in the lineup.

How big is the price cut, you ask. It’s difficult to contain happiness, I say. Beginning with discs - the front one used to be priced at Rs 28,460, bit now you can but it for Rs 2,100. It really is a news that makes my eyes soggy.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 spare part prices

The price of the rear disc was Rs 19,020 and it is now Rs 2,310. Front wheel assembly used to cost Rs 44,970 and now retails at Rs 5,920. Clutch cable, that was previously priced at Rs 1,860, is now priced at Rs 250!

Kawasaki Ninja 300 is the entry-level motorcycle in the manufacturer’s lineup in India since the Z250 is currently off the shelf. The current version was launched in July last year and carried a price tag which was Rs 62,000 smaller than the older one.

The major changes on the new Kawasaki Ninja 300, besides the massive price cut, is that it is now equipped with front and rear ABS (anti-lock braking system). It gets new colours and graphics, namely lime green/ebony and candy plasma blue.

The new Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by a 296cc, parallel twin, 4-stroke, fuel injected, liquid-cooled engine that produces 38.5 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch. It gets a 290 mm petal disc up front and a 220 mm one at the rear.