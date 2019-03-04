Kawasaki Ninja H2R needs first service on first day: Someone in India just bought this 322 hp track monster

Kawasaki Ninja H2R is every bit of sinister you's hope it to be. It looks evil and under that shiny armour beats a supercharged heart that produces an insane 306 hp and then there's the ram air boost that gives it another 16 horsies. With great power comes a great price tag and hence does the Ninja H2R come priced at a hefty Rs 72 lakh (and that's ex-showroom). A man in Pune has bought one and it will be the only one for 2019 since Kawi builds these in limited numbers.

Owning a Kawasaki Ninja H2R is nothing like owning a regular motorcycle. There's a great degree of responsibility. For starters, it needs its first service on the first day which is not as simple as it sounds. It has to be ridden at 4000 rpm for the first 30 minutes, at 6000 rpm for the next 30 before gradually increasing the pace to check performance.

Source: Aces Pune

The man will perhaps only be impressing his neighbours and the people at a race track because the H2R, unlike H2 and H2 Carbon, is not road legal. The reasons are many - too loud, too powerful, too fast, and you can't sit on it wearing a saree.

Currently, the Ninja H2R is the world's most powerful production motorcycle - a supercharged one that is. The most powerful naturally-aspirated production bike is Ducati Panigale V4. The Ninja H2R is powered by a 998cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine with 165 Nm of torque at 12,500 rpm.

Kawasaki H2, H2 Carbon and H2R share the same proprietary supercharger, lightweight trellis frame, aerodynamic bodywork, and a single-sided swingarm. The 2019 Ninja H2 is available in Mirror Coated Spark Black, while the 2019 Ninja H2 Carbon is offered in Mirror Coated Matte Spark Black / Golden Blazed Green. The self-repairing paint job of the new Ninja H2 allows small scratches to be evened out with some heat.