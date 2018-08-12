Kawasaki Ninja H2 to attempt land speed record at Bonneville Speed Week

Bonneville Salt Flats, the holy grail of speed, is currently hosting the ever so popular Bonneville Speed Week, and Kawasaki is heading to it with a specialised Ninja H2 in the hands of the Team 38. A key component of Kawasaki's racing heritage, Team 38 is a collection of test riders, engineers and enthusiasts. This will be the second attempt for the Ninja H2 on the ancient lakebed. The team learnt a lot of key aspects during their first attempt with the Ninja H2 on the salt flats two years back.

Bonneville Speed Week will continue from 11 to 18 August and has various categories of speed records. However, it is so far not clear which category is Kawasaki entering the Ninaj H2 into. Kawasaki Ninja H2 is the friendlier version of the more hostile and track-focussed Ninja H2R.

But the friendly H2 too boasts of a 200 hp 998cc supercharged inline-4 engine that easily capable of bursting through the 320-km/h threshold. The Japanese giant also just recently unveiled the 2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 which has had a boost in power of about 31 bhp!

The Ninja H2, Ninja H2 Carbon, and Ninja H2R have all been updated with the most powerful H2 engine yet. Torque is also up by 8.2 Nm, so now it makes 141.7 Nm. This places the H2 significantly ahead of the likes of 214 hp Ducati Panigale V4 or 226 hp with an Akrapovič exhaust.

Kawasaki's first outing on the Bonneville Salt Flats was back in 1967 when the Team 38 set a total 14 AMA speed records, which is also a record for the number of records set in a single year. This year, Kawi is attempting another speed record, but we don't exactly know which one.

What we do know is that senior rider Shigeru Yamashita will be astride a specially-prepared H2 and the project's tagline for 2018 run is "#beyondspeed". How far beyond is it, we find out soon.