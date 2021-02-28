2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

The new 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX is expected to make its global debut by the end of this year and will likely go on sale globally not before early next year.

By:February 28, 2021 4:26 PM
2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX (Image source: RideApart)

 

The upcoming 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX will get some significant updates and one of the key ones will be the inclusion of radar-based tech. Now, a radar-based cruise control system seems to be the new trend these days among big-brawny bikes and the Multistrada V4 was the first one to start this. Later, we saw the said tech on the updated versions of the BMW R 1250 RT and the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S and now, the updated Ninja H2 SX looks all set to join the party! The test mule that has been snapped recently by folks at Ride Apart shows a radar unit that has been neatly tucked under the headlight. In order to accommodate the same, Kawasaki has also reworked the front fascia of the new 2021 Ninja H2 SX, and hence, one can notice the considerable reduction in headlight cluster size.

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get updated instrument cluster as well. (Image source: RideApart)

Moreover, if you look closely, you will spot a new camera located behind the windscreen. We expect that the said camera will assist the radar system and in case this happens, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX will be the first bike to offer this feature. If you take a look at the rear, you can see the elongated rear fender that only suggests the possibility of a rear radar system as well. In addition to the said futuristic tech, the updated model will also feature a new fully-coloured TFT display.

The new 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX is expected to make its global debut towards the end of this year. Back in the year 2019, Kawasaki had announced its partnership with Bosch to bring radar-based systems on its bikes and hence, the updated H2 SX seems to get the Bosch system only. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you haven’t yet!

Source: Ride Apart

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

