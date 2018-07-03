Kawasaki Ninja 650, KTM RC 390 among 40 bikes seized by Kolkata Police over alleged racing

It's only common for motorcyclists to come together and go for a ride in the mornings during weekends. It is, in fact, a great way to get away from regular city traffic. However, the morning rides may now be a little difficult in Bengal region since West Bengal Police have begun a crackdown on motorcyclists, seizing some 40 bikes in one day. NH2 near Bardhaman, West Bengal, which is a regular hangout place for such groups, was skimmed for bikers speeding or racing. The motorcycles that have been seized include the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 650, Z250, Honda CBR250R and KTM RC390.

Most of the motorcycles seized fall under performance category bikes on sale in India. The police pull over bikers checks and have also set up speed guns. So far the checks are being conducted at one place, but the police are expected to carry out more of such surprise checks across the state.

The police are also keeping a check from CCTV footage from various cameras to nab the violators. The policeman in the video says that the motorcyclists were stopped when they were racing and that such races are common in the state.

The police went on to say that the force will now conduct early morning checks at around 6 AM to catch the 'racers'. He also added that they have reports of car racing as well.

While racing on public roads is never a good idea and we've always advocated against it. But we can not comment on whether the motorcyclists really were racing. Assuming that a motorcyclist is into racing just by judging his/her protective gear is quite common in India.

Also read: Five types of foolish, ignorant drivers/riders who make us look like an uncivilised society

Awareness on motorcycling, riding gear, the whole idea of early morning rides is extremely low in our country. While we can not deny that some elements in the motorcycling community do indulge in illegal racing and stunting, but because of these, the good men and women suffer as well.