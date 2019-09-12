Kawasaki Ninja 400 updated with new colour options: Available in limited numbers

Kawasaki has updated the Ninja 400 with two new colour options. These are namely Metallic Spark Black/Lime Green and Lime Green/Ebony (KRT Edition). These colour options are available in limited numbers. Only 10 units of each will be be made. Prices of the bike remain the same as before i.e. Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the models with the limited-run colour options will commence from the end of September 2019.

The Lime Green/Ebony (KRT Edition) features body graphics while the Metallic Spark Black/Lime Green does not. The new colour options for this bike comes ahead of the festive season in order to boost demand. Apart from being offered in new paint schemes, nothing else has been changed on the Ninja 400.

The Ninja 400 is powered by a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 399 cc, parallel-twin engine which is good for 49 hp of power along with 38 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. It comes with a 41 mm telescopic forks up-front while at the back, it has gas-charged shock absorber with adjustable pre-load. There is a 310 mm petal disc brake at the front while at the back, this bike comes with a 220 mm petal disc brake. This bikes comes with LED headlamps, LED tail-lamps and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The Ninja 400 measures 2,020 mm in length, 710 mm in width and 1,120 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 1,370 mm. It weighs 173 kg and has a seat height of 785 mm. The ground clearance of the Ninja 400 stands at 140 mm with a fuel tank capacity of 14-litres. In terms of performance, the Ninja 400 competes with the likes of KTM Duke 390.