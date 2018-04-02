Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched at a price of Rs 4.69 lakh: Ninja H2 inspired sportbike to be sold in limited numbers

The all-new Kawasaki Ninja 400 has been silently launched in India at a price of Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle will be on sale alongside its younger sibling Ninja 300. The new Kawasaki Ninja 400 is almost Rs 1 lakh pricier than the Ninja 300. The new Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets power from a 399cc, parallel twin engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 47.5 bhp and 38 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and a slipper clutch comes as standard. The braking on the new Kawasaki Ninja 400 is taken care of with the help of a 310mm disc brake up front along with a 220mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) has also been offered as standard with the motorcycle. The new Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets LED headlamp, positioning lamp and turning winkers. The chassis of the motorcycle is lighter and stiffer than the Ninja 300.

Speaking on the launch of the new Kawasaki Ninja 400 in India, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors said, “Ninja 300 is mainly made for beginners and Ninja 650 is popular among experienced riders. However, Ninja 400 fits the bill for those who are willing to buy a sports bike between 300 and 650cc. With the introduction of Ninja 400 we have created a good family of Ninja series. As of now, Ninja 400 will be available in limited numbers, because Ninja 300 is still our flagship model in India and it will be continued along with other Ninja models.”

The new Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be locally assembled at the company's production facility in Chakan. The motorcycle will be available for sale in limited numbers in a KRT edition only. The company has also announced that customers who book the bike this month will get some exclusive launch offers, the details of which can be received by visiting any of the company's dealership across India.