Kawasaki Ninja 300 price cut: Likely to be more affordable by Rs 1 lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 300 is expected to see a price cut very soon. According to a report on Autocar India, the Japanese manufacturer is planning to increase the localisation content on the Ninja 300. This will not only help it price the Kawasaki Ninja 300 closer to its rivals like KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR 310 but will also make the most affordable twin-cylinder motorcycle in India. That said, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is expected to be priced close to Rs 2.6 lakh as opposed to its current price tag of Rs 3.6 lakh (ex-showroom). The report adds that Kawasaki is turning towards local vendors for bodywork, lighting system, battery, along with wheels and tyres. Another aspect that will make the Kawasaki Ninja 300 even more interesting is the ABS. With the focus of Kawasaki on baby Ninja 300, it is clear that the motorcycle is here to stay after the April 2019 which is the deadline for the ABS mandate issued by Government of India.

Watch our Yamaha Fazer 25 video review here:

After April 2019, all existing two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to have an ABS as compulsory. For this reason, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is expected to come with an ABS as well. Powering the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is a 296cc, parallel twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission that gets a slipper clutch as well. The fuel injected mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 39 bhp and 27 Nm. The suspension system comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock.

The more affordable Kawasaki Ninja 300 is expected to be launched in India by the coming festive season. If the piece turns out to be true, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 will indeed be a more tempting offering. Currently, one prime reason behind the low sales of this motorcycle is the pricing and once that gets sorted with the local assembling, the Ninja 300 is expected to find many buyers. More details expected to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!

Source: Autocar India