scorecardresearch

Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets Rs 10,000 discount

Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets a Rs 10,000 discount as part of the Good Times offer, valid till the end of January.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets Rs 10,000 discount

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, Kawasaki, has announced a limited-time period discount for the Ninja 300. As part of the Good Times offer, Kawasaki is offering a Rs 10,000 discount on the entry-level motorcycle, valid till January 31, 2023.

The latest version of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 carries a price tag of Rs 3.40 lakh ex-showroom (before discount), and all three colour options – Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Ebony – are entitled to this offer.

The fully-faired motorcycle from Kawasaki is powered by a 299cc, inline twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 39bhp and 26Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox. The motorcycle also gets a slipper clutch to help reduce the wheel locking at high-speed down-shifts.

Also Read
Also Read

In terms of equipment, the Kawasaki Ninja features a twin headlight setup, side-slung exhaust, telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with ABS, alloy wheels, and clip-on bars. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 competes directly with the KTM RC 390, BMW G310 RR, Apache RR310, and the Keeway K300R in India.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 17:43 IST