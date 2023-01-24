Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets Rs 10,000 discount

Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets a Rs 10,000 discount as part of the Good Times offer, valid till the end of January.

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, Kawasaki, has announced a limited-time period discount for the Ninja 300. As part of the Good Times offer, Kawasaki is offering a Rs 10,000 discount on the entry-level motorcycle, valid till January 31, 2023.

The latest version of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 carries a price tag of Rs 3.40 lakh ex-showroom (before discount), and all three colour options – Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Ebony – are entitled to this offer.

The fully-faired motorcycle from Kawasaki is powered by a 299cc, inline twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 39bhp and 26Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox. The motorcycle also gets a slipper clutch to help reduce the wheel locking at high-speed down-shifts.

In terms of equipment, the Kawasaki Ninja features a twin headlight setup, side-slung exhaust, telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with ABS, alloy wheels, and clip-on bars. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 competes directly with the KTM RC 390, BMW G310 RR, Apache RR310, and the Keeway K300R in India.