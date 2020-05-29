Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX BS6 launched: Most affordable 1,000cc sportsbike priced competitively

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is now not only BS6 compliant but also brings along with it stickier tyres, electronic cruise control, new LED headlights and smartphone connectivity through an app.

India Kawasaki Motors Private Limited (IKM) which has had very few BS6 bikes before April 1, has now started rolling out fresh motorcycles. We saw the launch of three of them – the Kawasaki Z900, Ninja 650, Z650. A fourth bike now joins the ranks. It is the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX. The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX price in India is Rs 10.79 lakh, ex-showroom. IKM has hiked the price by Rs 50,000. The motorcycle can be ordered only in two colours – metallic graphite gray/metallic diablo black and metallic graphite gray/emerald blazed green. There is no price difference based on the colour you select. One can order the motorcycle by dropping in an enquiry at the IKM website or by visiting the nearest dealership. This is, by the way, the fourth-generation model and boasts a host of new changes when compared to the outgoing model. Sadly enough, the ground clearance at 130mm stays put.

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX sports tourer bike gets new LED headlights, single-sided exhaust, 4.3-inch TFT instrument console, smartphone connectivity through app, and Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S2 tyres. Kawasaki has recently started switching to Bridgestone and Dunlop as its OEM tyre makers. The new Kawasaki Ninja 100SX boasts a suite of electronic aids like 3-mode traction control, Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, Kawasaki Intelligent ABS, and Kawasaki Quickshifter. There are two riding modes as well. This Ninja also has electronic cruise control.

Powering the BS4 Ninja 1000SX was a 1,000cc 142hp of power and 111Nm. IKM says that they have added electronic throttle valves and the motorcycle is smoother now. Unfortunately, the updated model specs still haven’t been updated on the Kawasaki website. Expect the power to remain the same with the torque going down slightly. The 6-speed gearbox though has been retained. The fuel tank capacity is 19 litres and that along with an expected 18kmpl fuel efficiency should give this bike a good riding range.

