Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX BS6 launched: Most affordable 1,000cc sportsbike priced competitively

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is now not only BS6 compliant but also brings along with it stickier tyres, electronic cruise control, new LED headlights and smartphone connectivity through an app.

By:Published: May 29, 2020 4:32:41 PM

India Kawasaki Motors Private Limited (IKM) which has had very few BS6 bikes before April 1, has now started rolling out fresh motorcycles. We saw the launch of three of them – the Kawasaki Z900, Ninja 650, Z650. A fourth bike now joins the ranks. It is the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX. The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX price in India is Rs 10.79 lakh, ex-showroom. IKM has hiked the price by Rs 50,000. The motorcycle can be ordered only in two colours – metallic graphite gray/metallic diablo black and metallic graphite gray/emerald blazed green. There is no price difference based on the colour you select. One can order the motorcycle by dropping in an enquiry at the IKM website or by visiting the nearest dealership. This is, by the way, the fourth-generation model and boasts a host of new changes when compared to the outgoing model. Sadly enough, the ground clearance at 130mm stays put.

Also Read Kawasaki Z650 BS6 launched

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX sports tourer bike gets new LED headlights, single-sided exhaust, 4.3-inch TFT instrument console, smartphone connectivity through app, and Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S2 tyres. Kawasaki has recently started switching to Bridgestone and Dunlop as its OEM tyre makers. The new Kawasaki Ninja 100SX boasts a suite of electronic aids like 3-mode traction control, Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, Kawasaki Intelligent ABS, and Kawasaki Quickshifter. There are two riding modes as well. This Ninja also has electronic cruise control.

Powering the BS4 Ninja 1000SX was a 1,000cc 142hp of power and 111Nm. IKM says that they have added electronic throttle valves and the motorcycle is smoother now. Unfortunately, the updated model specs still haven’t been updated on the Kawasaki website. Expect the power to remain the same with the torque going down slightly. The 6-speed gearbox though has been retained. The fuel tank capacity is 19 litres and that along with an expected 18kmpl fuel efficiency should give this bike a good riding range.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Digital engagement crucial for recovery from COVID-19 sales slump: Royal Enfield

Digital engagement crucial for recovery from COVID-19 sales slump: Royal Enfield

Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Velar diesel variants discontinued: Here is why

Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Velar diesel variants discontinued: Here is why

Renault to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide: New plan to reduce costs by Rs 167 crore

Renault to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide: New plan to reduce costs by Rs 167 crore

Emula concept: Electric superbike that can sound like a two-stroke bike!

Emula concept: Electric superbike that can sound like a two-stroke bike!

Mercedes-Benz GLS teased: BMW X7 rival launch confirmed for June 17

Mercedes-Benz GLS teased: BMW X7 rival launch confirmed for June 17

Great discounts on Tata Harrier Tiago, Tigor of up to Rs 40,000: Details explained

Great discounts on Tata Harrier Tiago, Tigor of up to Rs 40,000: Details explained

COVID-19: Personal car use to increase while public transport to witness decline

COVID-19: Personal car use to increase while public transport to witness decline

Rs 5,000 crore dispute between Nissan India and Tamil Nadu government now settled

Rs 5,000 crore dispute between Nissan India and Tamil Nadu government now settled

How Ford's new tech is helping police kill Coronavirus

How Ford's new tech is helping police kill Coronavirus

Nissan Magnite SUV teased: Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza rival's expected price, specs, features

Nissan Magnite SUV teased: Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza rival's expected price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built as classic Husqvarna MX style makes one picture-perfect bike

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built as classic Husqvarna MX style makes one picture-perfect bike

How to upgrade from Volkswagen Polo to Vento with VW's Omni-channel mobility

How to upgrade from Volkswagen Polo to Vento with VW's Omni-channel mobility

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in India hiked: New variant wise figures out

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in India hiked: New variant wise figures out

Rs 2,848 crore loss in 2019 forces Nissan to shut plants in Indonesia and Spain

Rs 2,848 crore loss in 2019 forces Nissan to shut plants in Indonesia and Spain

New Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Petrol sedan comparison

New Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Petrol sedan comparison

Mini Countryman facelift unveiled: Mercedes-Benz GLA rival gets new engines, more features

Mini Countryman facelift unveiled: Mercedes-Benz GLA rival gets new engines, more features

Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

Facelifted Datsun redi-GO BS6 launched: Kwid rival gets updated styling, new features

Facelifted Datsun redi-GO BS6 launched: Kwid rival gets updated styling, new features

Great Wall Motors appoints James Yang as president, Parker Shi as MD for GWM India

Great Wall Motors appoints James Yang as president, Parker Shi as MD for GWM India

Avis self-drive cars can now be rented in 8 cities: Chauffeur-driven service active in 19 cities

Avis self-drive cars can now be rented in 8 cities: Chauffeur-driven service active in 19 cities