Kawasaki Ninja 1000 gets a new silver colour: Know how many units will be available in India

Kawasaki India is one company that time and again updates its models. More often than not, the Japanese bike maker is happy to bring down a globally available colour palette to our country. This time around, its the turn of the Ninja 1000. The affable sports tourer now gets a new metallic matte fusion silver colour scheme. Bookings for the same have already started while deliveries should take around a month. The motorcycle is still priced at Rs 10.29 lakh while the other available colours include metallic spark black and candy lime green. However, there is a catch. Only 60 units of the Ninja 1000 will be available on sale. So, if you like this colour and the Ninja 1000 was on your shopping list, you should be headed to the showroom straight away.

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 is assembled in India. This motorcycle has a liquid-cooled 1,000cc, 4-cylinder engine that boasts 142PS and 111Nm. A 6-speed slipper clutch-equipped gearbox is mated to this motor. Kawasaki also offers two power modes with the motorcycle as well as a host of electronics like Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brakes and traction control.

As far as the suspension is concerned, the Ninja 1000 uses 41mm USD forks in the front while the rear gets a horizontally mounted monoshock. The seating position of the bike isn't overtly aggressive and the motorcycle has also shed weight from the previous model. The instrument console is fully digital while the the lights all around are LEDs. Kawasaki also has the Versys 1000 that uses the same engine and is priced slightly higher. The latter is basically an adventure tourer and was launched recently in the country. If you had the money to buy one of these 1,000cc bikes, which one will be your choice and why. Do let us know on our social media handles.