Kawasaki motorcycles to get pricier starting April, except these two

The new-launched and the most popular motorcycles in Kawasaki's lineup Ninja 300 and Ninja ZX-10R will not be subjected to this price hike and will continue to retail at Rs 3.18 lakh and Rs 14.99 lakh

BS6 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

India Kawasaki recently released the new price list for all its motorcycles which will come into effect on 1 April 2021. The manufacturer has shared the updated price list on its social media pages. Several automobile manufacturers have made announcements about increasing prices from April, including Hero MotoCorp, Nissan-Renault and others. The price hike will affect some of the motorcycles in Kawasaki’s lineup ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

Kawasaki Z650, for example, will be priced higher by Rs 14,000 retailing at Rs 6.18 lakh, the Ninja 650 will be priced at Rs 6.54 lakh (up by Rs 15,000), Z900 at Rs 8.34 lakh (up by Rs 15,000), Versys 100 at Rs 11.44 lakh (up by Rs 25,000) and so on.

The newly-launched and the most popular motorcycles in Kawasaki’s lineup Ninja 300 and Ninja ZX-10R will not be subjected to this price hike and will continue to retail at Rs 3.18 lakh and Rs 14.99 lakh, respectively. Other models excluded from this price hike include Kawasaki ZH2, Z H2 SE, and Kawasaki KLX110 and Kawasaki KLX140G dirt motorcycles.

Also read: Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

Earlier this month, Kawasaki launched the new BS6-compliant MY21 Ninja ZX-10R at an attractive price of Rs 14.99 lakh and two colours – Lime Green and Flat Ebony Type 2. The new ZX-10R is powered by a 998cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke inline-four engine that makes 200 bhp (210 bhp with ram air) at 13,200 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 11,400 rpm. It gets electronic throttle valves, a new air-cooled oil-cooler based on Kawasaki’s World SBK race machine and an updated exhaust system.

Before the ZX-10R, the manufacturer launched the new BS6 Ninja 300 at Rs 3.18 lakh and three new colours (Lime Green, Candy Lime Green type 3 and Ebony). It is powered by the same 296cc parallel-twin engine that makes 38.4 bhp and 27 Nm. It boasts dual throttle valves, aluminium die-cast cylinders and hard alumite coating on pistons. The engine paired with a six-speed transmission and an assist & slipper clutch. (All prices are ex-showroom)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.