Kawasaki motorcycles to get pricier starting April, except these two

The new-launched and the most popular motorcycles in Kawasaki's lineup Ninja 300 and Ninja ZX-10R will not be subjected to this price hike and will continue to retail at Rs 3.18 lakh and Rs 14.99 lakh

By:March 26, 2021 12:06 PM
bs6 2021 kawasaki ninja zx10r india priceBS6 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

India Kawasaki recently released the new price list for all its motorcycles which will come into effect on 1 April 2021. The manufacturer has shared the updated price list on its social media pages. Several automobile manufacturers have made announcements about increasing prices from April, including Hero MotoCorp, Nissan-Renault and others. The price hike will affect some of the motorcycles in Kawasaki’s lineup ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

Kawasaki Z650, for example, will be priced higher by Rs 14,000 retailing at Rs 6.18 lakh, the Ninja 650 will be priced at Rs 6.54 lakh (up by Rs 15,000), Z900 at Rs 8.34 lakh (up by Rs 15,000), Versys 100 at Rs 11.44 lakh (up by Rs 25,000) and so on.

The newly-launched and the most popular motorcycles in Kawasaki’s lineup Ninja 300 and Ninja ZX-10R will not be subjected to this price hike and will continue to retail at Rs 3.18 lakh and Rs 14.99 lakh, respectively. Other models excluded from this price hike include Kawasaki ZH2, Z H2 SE, and Kawasaki KLX110 and Kawasaki KLX140G dirt motorcycles.

Also read: Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

Earlier this month, Kawasaki launched the new BS6-compliant MY21 Ninja ZX-10R at an attractive price of Rs 14.99 lakh and two colours – Lime Green and Flat Ebony Type 2. The new ZX-10R is powered by a 998cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke inline-four engine that makes 200 bhp (210 bhp with ram air) at 13,200 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 11,400 rpm. It gets electronic throttle valves, a new air-cooled oil-cooler based on Kawasaki’s World SBK race machine and an updated exhaust system.

Before the ZX-10R, the manufacturer launched the new BS6 Ninja 300 at Rs 3.18 lakh and three new colours (Lime Green, Candy Lime Green type 3 and Ebony). It is powered by the same 296cc parallel-twin engine that makes 38.4 bhp and 27 Nm. It boasts dual throttle valves, aluminium die-cast cylinders and hard alumite coating on pistons. The engine paired with a six-speed transmission and an assist & slipper clutch. (All prices are ex-showroom)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Arjun Maini to be first Indian to race full-time in DTM with Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed

Arjun Maini to be first Indian to race full-time in DTM with Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed

Yezdi Roadking to return in Scrambler avatar: CB350RS, Svartpilen 250 rival spied for the first time

Yezdi Roadking to return in Scrambler avatar: CB350RS, Svartpilen 250 rival spied for the first time

Smartphone-maker Xiaomi to build EVs at Great Wall Motor's factory: To announce tie-up soon

Smartphone-maker Xiaomi to build EVs at Great Wall Motor's factory: To announce tie-up soon

Lamborghini on thin ice! Urus clocks 298 km/h on world’s deepest frozen lake

Lamborghini on thin ice! Urus clocks 298 km/h on world’s deepest frozen lake

Hero Glamour BS6 video review: Issues, mileage, features

Hero Glamour BS6 video review: Issues, mileage, features

India poised to play "decisive role" in 5G era: TRAI Secretary

India poised to play "decisive role" in 5G era: TRAI Secretary

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: Price, specs features 

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: Price, specs features 

Automatic vs manual transmission in cars: Pros and cons explained

Automatic vs manual transmission in cars: Pros and cons explained

Turtle Wax launches Hybrid Ceramic Graphene Paste Wax in India

Turtle Wax launches Hybrid Ceramic Graphene Paste Wax in India

Four chrome-covered Royal Enfield Bullet 500s custom-built to razzle & dazzle

Four chrome-covered Royal Enfield Bullet 500s custom-built to razzle & dazzle

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched at Rs 39.9 lakh: Variants, warranty, colour options

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched at Rs 39.9 lakh: Variants, warranty, colour options

Upcoming GoGreen electric scooter to have best-in-India warranty, range: Launch by December

Upcoming GoGreen electric scooter to have best-in-India warranty, range: Launch by December

2021 BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: More powerful, lighter than S 1000 RR by this much!

2021 BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: More powerful, lighter than S 1000 RR by this much!

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Launch time, key changes in this hot hatch

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Launch time, key changes in this hot hatch

Lexus marks 4 years in India: Concept showcasing brand's 'vision for future' to debut on 30 March

Lexus marks 4 years in India: Concept showcasing brand's 'vision for future' to debut on 30 March

Ralf Speth, former CEO at Jaguar Land Rover joins TVS Motor's board of directors, to take over as chairman in 2023

Ralf Speth, former CEO at Jaguar Land Rover joins TVS Motor's board of directors, to take over as chairman in 2023

TVS Motor sees strong demand from West Asia, recovery in other key global markets: Registers growth as high as 43% in exports

TVS Motor sees strong demand from West Asia, recovery in other key global markets: Registers growth as high as 43% in exports

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

How Indian logistics sector is helping electric mobility adoption

How Indian logistics sector is helping electric mobility adoption

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launch tomorrow: 5 Reasons why it could be the best-selling Mercedes in 2021

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launch tomorrow: 5 Reasons why it could be the best-selling Mercedes in 2021