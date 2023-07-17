While the KX range are purpose-built dirt bikes not meant for the roads, the KLX range are hardcore trail adventure bikes which are legal on the roads.

Kawasaki has expanded its trail adventure range in India by launching three new models including– KX65, KX112 and KLX 230 RS. The Japanese brand is the only motorcycle manufacturer to offer a dedicated range of products for the Indian Motocross market.

Kawasaki KX65: Price & specs

The KX range from Kawasaki gets a new entry-level model in the form of KX65 which is priced at Rs 3.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in Kawasaki’s signature Lime Green shade, the KX65 is designed for young and amateur riders looking to venture into competitive motocross events.

Powering the KX65 is a 64cc liquid-cooled two-Stroke engine nestled within a steel semi-double cradle frame which is suspended on 33mm conventional forks up front and a Uni-Trak rear suspension, both adjustable. Stopping power is achieved from disc brakes at both ends while seat height is 760mm tall, making it the most accessible saddle in the KX range.

Kawasaki KX112: Price & specs

The KX112 is the successor to the outgoing KX110 which sits on top of KX65 and below KX250 and KX450 in Kawasaki’s India lineup. Like KX65, the KX112 is not a road-legal bike on account of being powered by a two-stroke motor. Powering KX112 is a 112cc 2-stroke liquid-cooled engine With Exhaust Power Valve (KIPS) mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki KX112

The bike sits on a high tensile steel perimeter frame suspended on 36mm upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock, both adjustable. The KX112 rolls on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wire-spoke wheels that are wrapped with Dunlop MX33 tubed tyres. Priced at Rs 4.88 lakh (ex-showroom), the KX112 also benefits from Kawasaki’s Rideology application.

Kawasaki KLX 230RS: Price & spec

Unlike the KX range, the KLX 230RS is a road-legal bike since it’s powered by a 233cc fuel-injected, air-cooled four-stroke engine. Priced at Rs 5.21 lakh (ex-showroom), the KLX 230RS is placed alongside KLX110, KLX140G, and KLX450R. Further, the KLX bikes are said to offer a plush seat, optimized handlebar positioning, and comfortable ergonomics.