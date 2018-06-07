Kawasaki launches IKM Connect app in India: Service, spares, accessories now on your fingertips

India Kawasaki Motors has launched a new mobile app for its customers. The name of the newly launched mobile app is IKM Connect and at the moment it is launched exclusively for Android users and exclusively for Kawasaki’s existing customers only. The IKM Connect will enable Kawasaki customers to avail some key services at their fingertips. For instance, a customer can schedule service of his/her Kawasaki motorcycle by using the app.

Through the app, a customer can now keep a track of past services under the Service Health tab. Besides, the customer will also be able to see service camp dates which are operated by Kawasaki’s mobile service van.

On the launch of IKM Connect, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors Yutaka Yamashita said: “Digital is the way forward. With IKM Connect, I hope that our customers will have easy access to service bookings, event information, spare parts etc.”

“One of the most attractive features of IKM Connect is the accessories section in which customers will see genuine Kawasaki apparels, merchandise and vehicle accessories which are used in the international market. I am sure, our passionate customers will be fascinated to surf through our accessories section.”

For accessing IKM Connect customers will need to perform one-time registration. If customers are unable to register, then they can contact nearest dealerships. At the moment IKM Connect is available only for Android users and it will be made available for iOS users eventually.

With the launch of IKM Connect app, Kawasaki can hope to boost its after-sales service and already in operations total 30 dealerships and 12 mobile service vans. India Kawasaki also recently announced doorstep servicing in Delhi to boost after-sales service, along with service vans that operate in various parts of the country. Click the link above to read all about it.