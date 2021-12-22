Kawasaki India to hike prices from January 1, 2022: Here’s the new price list

Kawasaki India will increase the prices of most of its motorcycles from January 1, 2022. Here we have the new price list of all the Kawasaki motorcycles currently on sale in India.

Kawasaki India has today announced that the company will be increasing the prices of most of its motorcycles next month. The price hike will come into effect from January 1, 2022. However, what’s interesting is that the Indian subsidiary of this premium Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has already revealed the new prices of its motorcycles. The new prices of all the Kawasaki motorcycles currently on sale in the Indian market can be seen in the image below:

Moreover, the company will also offer price protection to its customers. According to Kawasaki, if a customer books the motorcycle on or before December 31, 2021, and takes the delivery within 45 days from the date of booking, then the ex-showroom price till 31st December will be applicable. Talking about the price hike, Kawasaki India will be increasing the prices of its motorcycles by up to Rs 23,000 and it’s the new Ninja ZX-10R that will get the maximum increment.

Kawasaki’s most affordable motorcycle, Ninja 300, will get costlier by Rs 6,000 and retail at Rs 3.24 lakh, ex-showroom, from next month. Also, there are several motorcycles that won’t get any price hikes at all. This includes some middle-weight motorcycles like the Kawasaki Z650, Versys 650, and premium naked streetfighters like the Z H2 and Z H2 SE. In addition, the brand’s KX and KLX series motorcycles also didn’t see any upward price revision.

Kawasaki recently launched the new Z650RS in India at Rs 6.65 lakh, ex-showroom and it was showcased at the India Bike Week 2021 too. This good-looking retro motorcycle is based on the Z650 naked streetfighter. After the price hike, it will cost Rs 6.72 lakh, ex-showroom. In other news, Kawasaki recently unveiled the updated W800 and the new Ninja ZX-6R in the global markets. These motorcycles are expected to be launched in India early next year.