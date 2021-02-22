Kawasaki India teases two new motorcycles: BS6 Ninja 300 launch likely soon

By:Updated: Feb 22, 2021 12:07 PM
Previous-gen Kawasaki Ninja 300 (Image for representational purposes only)

So, we hadn’t heard from India Kawasaki for some time now. While they did roll out updated versions of existing models one after the other, now something new is in store. The Japanese manufacturer is set to launch two new motorcycles as per a social media post by the Delhi dealership. One of these is expected to be the BS-VI engine-powered 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 also because the sport-class 300 is the best-selling motorcycle for the brand. There are no details on the second model in the image below.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aurum Kawasaki (@aurumkawasakidelhi)

As for the 2021 Ninja 300, the changes will likely be restricted to the engine and the design & styling will remain the same and so would the list of features on board. This means it will still have a twin headlamp setup, a semi-digital instrument cluster, front indicators integrated into the fairing, a chunky tank, and split seats. It could, however, be offered with new colour schemes and graphics. It remains to be seen if Kawasaki will equip it with the company’s new Bluetooth-connected tech operated through the ‘RIDEOLOGY’ application.

Considering it will be powered by the same 296cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, it will get about 38 hp and 27 Nm of torque. The BS-VI transition could lower the power figures very slightly.

Also read: Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

Also read: All-electric Kawasaki Ninja 300 christened ‘Endeavor’: Interesting details emerge!

While the BS-IV model retailed at Rs 3.98 lakh (ex-showroom), expect the new 2021 model to carry a slightly larger price tag. Not much is known about the second model, but Kawasaki should drop some more details soon.

