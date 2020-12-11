Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

Kawasaki recently released a short video, titled ‘Kawasaki Rideology meets Hybrid Power’, wherein the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has teased its upcoming hybrid powertrain.

There were talks about a Kawasaki with a hybrid powertrain when the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer filed a patent for it back in July 2019. It seems Team Green has made substantial progress on and subject and recently teased a new motorcycle with a hybrid powertrain on a dyno. Most of the video published by Kawasaki is animated conceptualisation, however, the last 25 seconds of it is where it all falls in a clearer perspective.

It shows a tight frame of the rear wheel on the dyno and we see the hybrid motorcycle switch from electric to piston power. You can hear the change and there’s also a slight visible shift as the power switches sources as well. To make it clearer, there’s also an orb involved which is blue when the bike is on electric power and then turns to Kawasaki green for the petrol power.

Kawasaki also explains how will the powertrain be optimised for various riding conditions, pointing out that riders can simply use petrol-only for highways, electric-only for cities, and a combination of both for riding on twisties. The manufacturer, however, has not yet specified if it will be a plug-in hybrid system.

Also read: All-electric Kawasaki Ninja 300 christened ‘Endeavor’: Interesting details emerge!

No specifications have been made available about the hybrid model yet but it would use a single-speed system that manages the contributions of the electric motor and petrol engine. From a standstill and up to a certain speed, it’ll be all-electric and then the petrol engine starts up which results in a bit of a jolt. However, the video is shot on a dyno which means it will have been done on full throttle.

The motorcycle maker is also working on an all-electric motorcycle that we saw in a short video sometime same time last year in the form of a Kawasaki Ninja 300.

