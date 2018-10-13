Kawasaki GPZ900 in 1986 & now Ninja H2 Carbon: Tom Cruise is still riding world’s fastest bike for Top Gun 2

Tom Cruise is back in the 'Danger Zone' astride the new Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon. Seen filming for the highly anticipated sequel of 80s favourite Top Gun, Tom Cruise will be riding the world's fastest motorcycle – the Ninja H2 Carbon. This brings back memories of the Kawasaki GPZ900 or simply Ninja 900 we saw in the original Top Gun in 1986 with Hollywood hotshot Tom Cruise in air force uniform and aviator sunglasses. The same appeal is now being recreated with new the Top Gun and must we say, we're quite excited about the new film.

More so because of the Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon, which is currently the world's fastest production motorcycle, in the hands of Mr Cruise. Not that he needed any help to make women swoon even at his mention in a conversation, now it's double trouble for the likes of us who're starry-eyed about the H2 as well.

The new film will be called Top Gun: Maverick and is coming to theatres 30 years after we first admired Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell as a jet fighter pilot. The photo published by People confirms previous reports that spread when a blurry video came to light showing Tom Cruise on the H2.

This will be the first time Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon will be starring in a Hollywood film, rather a great opportunity for a first-timer to be sharing the screen with Tom Cruise. But then, the H2R is a bit a star in itself. For starters, the engine supercharged!

Kawasaki H2 range is powered by the same 998cc inline four-cylinder engine that has had a significant boost in power. While the older version produced 200 hp, the 2019 H2 makes 231 hp and an increased torque output of 141.7 Nm of torque.