Kawasaki Eliminator 400 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Spec comparison

Kawasaki Eliminator 400 cruiser is available in two trims overseas – standard and SE.

The Kawasaki Eliminator 400 and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 are two very different motorcycles that cater to different riding preferences and styles. Kawasaki has revealed that the Eliminator 400 cruiser abroad and it gets the same engine as the Ninja 400 sportbike but in a different state of tune. The cruiser is available in two trims – standard and SE.

Kawasaki Eliminator 400 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Engine

The Kawasaki Eliminator 400 is powered by a 399cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel-twin engine that produces 34 horsepower and 28 Nm of torque. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, on the other hand, is powered by a 648cc air-cooled, four-stroke, parallel-twin engine that produces 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque.

Kawasaki Eliminator 400 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Riding position

The Eliminator 400 has a low-slung, cruiser-style riding position with forward-mounted footpegs and a relaxed, comfortable seating position. The Interceptor 650, on the other hand, has a more upright riding position that is reminiscent of classic British motorcycles, with mid-mounted footpegs and a slightly forward-leaning posture.

Kawasaki Eliminator 400 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Style and design

The Kawasaki Eliminator 400 has a classic cruiser design with a long, low-slung profile, a large fuel tank, and plenty of chrome accents. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has a retro-styled design that pays homage to classic British motorcycles, with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlight, and minimal chrome accents.

Kawasaki Eliminator 400 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Suspension and brakes

The Kawasaki Eliminator 400 features a telescopic fork suspension at the front and a single shock absorber at the rear, with disc brakes on both wheels. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 features a conventional telescopic fork suspension at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, with disc brakes on both wheels.

Overall, both the Kawasaki Eliminator 400 and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 have their own unique characteristics and advantages. The Eliminator 400 is a great choice for riders who prefer a comfortable, relaxed cruiser-style ride, while the Interceptor 650 might be a good option for those who appreciate a retro-styled motorcycle with a slightly more dynamic riding position and more powerful engine.