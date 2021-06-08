Kawasaki dealerships reopen in India as Covid restrictions ease: City-wise details

Most of the Kawasaki India dealerships across the country have opened doors for the customers again. Here we list down the city-wise details.

As India gradually unlocks from the Covid-19 restrictions imposed due to the second wave of the pandemic, a lot of things seem to be getting back on track. Vehicle showrooms have started to reopen and hence, the auto sales numbers are expected to see an improvement this month. Now, very recently, Kawasaki India has announced through its social media handles that most of its dealerships in the country have resumed operations. In order to be precise, the company has announced that its showrooms in South Delhi, West Delhi, Nagpur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Indore have now opened doors again for the customers. On the other hand, Kawasaki India’s dealership in Patna is open only three days a week as of now i.e. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The brand also mentions that the timings of the said dealerships depend on the rules and regulations being followed by the local authorities. That said, in order to get exact details on timings, you advise you to contact your nearest Kawasaki India dealership. In other news, Kawasaki started the deliveries of the BS6 Ninja 300 in India a few weeks back. The bike was launched in India earlier in March but with the second wave of the ongoing pandemic and the restrictions imposed due to it, the dispatches were delayed.

The new BS6 compliant Kawasaki Ninja 300 is currently available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is almost Rs 20,000 more compared to the outgoing BS4 model. Kawasaki India is also offering the K-Care package with the BS6 Ninja 300. The package includes benefits like extended warranty and an annual maintenance contract and these offers are available only for new customers. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest automotive news and reviews.

