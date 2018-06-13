Kawasaki customers rejoice, or maybe not: Customer track day at Kari Speedway with strange conditions

India Kawasaki has announced via their Facebook page that it will be hosting a track day in the month of July. It will be held at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore and will be exclusive to Kawasaki owners. India Kawasaki Motors has been lately been expanding its customer reach through various methods that include doorstep servicing, service vans that operate in several parts of the country and it recently launched a mobile phone app for existing customers. The latest move comes as great news but the conditions are a bit too much to ask for.

And now, Kawasaki is holding a track day for its customers. It will be held on 14 July from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore and only a limited number of riders will be registered. The brand is charging Rs 7900 participation fee and only 900cc motorcycles and above will be eligible. If you'd like to be a part of this track day, you can connect with your nearest dealership.

But there are a number of reasons why these conditions might attract criticism. Firstly, the price. It is fairly high. In comparison, KTM holds track days for participation fee as low as Rs 900 to Rs 1000. But to contest that, one might say that someone who owns a litre-class Kawi must be able to fish out Rs 7900.

That is where the second problem is, why leave out the 650s and 300s and 250s? Only 900cc and above. If the track day was being held on a track like the Buddh International Circuit, the big bikes would be superb. But the Kari track is a tight one and it would better to experience a 250 or 300cc motorcycle on it.

Hopefully, the riders don't find rain on that day since a Kawasaki ZX-10R on a tight race track with soaking wet tarmac in the hands of an inexperienced rider could be a recipe for disaster.

I don't wish to be sounding too full of criticism but the planning on this one was perhaps done too hastily. Kawasaki has a brilliant product lineup, the motorcycles are so precise and fun to ride. Considering the brand's moves since the past few months (barring this one maybe), it looks like its only getting better.