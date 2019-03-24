Kawasaki bikes to get expensive starting 1st April: Buy now and save this much on your dream Kwacker

Kawasaki India has announced a price hike across its motorcycle range starting 1st April, 2019. The company has announced that it will be increasing the prices of selected models by 7 percent starting the said date that will be effective on the ex-showroom Delhi price. Kawasaki India said in a press statement that IKM strives hard to keep the price of its models very competitive in the India market. However, due to the increasing costs of raw materials and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, IKM is compelled to change the price of its models.

The company has not revealed as of now that which particular models will be a part of the price hike. Kawasaki recently launched the new Ninja ZX-6R and Versys 1000 at quite competitive prices and the two might well be a part of the price hike next month. Also, the locally assembled Ninja 300 that was launched at a killer price tag can also see price revision. The new prices of the Kawasaki bikes will be displayed on the company's official website for India on 1st April, 2019, the release added.

In other news, Kawasaki India has delivered its flagship model Ninja H2R in the country this month. The motorcycle is admired and respected across the globe for its thrilling performance and is one of the fastest bikes on the planet. The Kawasaki Ninja H2R has a top speed of close to 400 kmph and the world record attempt revealed that it can reach the said pace in 26 seconds. Powering the motorcycle is a 998cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out an astonishing 310 bhp of power along with 165 Nm of torque. The Kawasaki Ninja H2R price in India is Rs 72 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence, it is clearly not everyone's piece of cake. All thanks to its staggering top speed, the Ninja H2R is not a street legal motorcycle.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!