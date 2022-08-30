Kawasaki begins deliveries for 2022 Versys 650 in India

The 2022 Versys 650 is the first Kawasaki model to be equipped with advanced traction control system

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki has started the deliveries of the 2022 Versys 650 in the Indian market. For the very first time this motorcycle was unveiled at the 2021 EICMA motorcycle show in Italy and was launched in India in June 2022.

The 2022 Versys 650 is available in two colour options and a single variant, colour options include, Candy Lime Green and Metallic Phantom Silver. It has a starting price tag of Rs.7.36 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 21,000 cheaper than the previous one. Also, Kawasaki has confirmed that the deliveries of the updated Versys 650 will begin by next month.

The new Versys has been substantially updated compared to the previous one. The twin-pod headlight has been adapted from the larger Versys 1000. A taller windscreen with an enhanced adjustment mechanism and a colour TFT display has also been added. The rest of the design however remains nearly unchanged.

It comes with a previously equipped 21-litre fuel tank, single-piece step-up seat, aluminium swing arm and 17-inch alloy wheels. The upgraded features also include the Kawasaki Traction Control System, smartphone connectivity, sharper front cowl styling, and a new switchgear.

The major highlight of the motorcycle is its TFT colour display which offers a connected riding experience as it has bluetooth connectivity as well. SMS, calls, and other important alerts can be viewed on the screen.

The TFT display also flaunts gear shift indicators, gear position indicators, traction control modes, and even riding modes. Using the toggle switches on the left switch tube, the rider can easily switch between these modes.

If we talk about the mechanical specifications, these also remain unchanged. The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 has the BS 6-compliant 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine from its predecessor, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox and is capable of churning out 65bhp at 8,500rpm and 61 Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm.

The 2022 Versys 650 is the first model of Kawasaki to be equipped with its advanced traction control system, which enhances sport riding performance and increases rider confidence.