Kartik Aaryan’s new ride is a Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle [Video]

Kartik Aaryan has bought a brand new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle. The Bollywood actor was recently spotted riding this retro 350cc roadster on the streets of Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is known for his swanky car collection. Earlier this year, he was gifted India’s first McLaren worth Rs 3.73 crore, ex-showroom, by T-Series’ chairperson, Bhushan Kumar, after the massive success of his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie. Now, the actor has bought himself a brand new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle.

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was launched in India in August this year and it has been a runaway success for the company. It is setting the sales chart on fire and now Kartin Aaryan is also a part of the Royal Enfield Hunter family. The Bollywood actor was recently spotted riding this retro 350cc roadster on the streets of Mumbai.

Watch Video | Kartik Aaryan riding the Hunter 350:

Powering the all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the same 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, fuel-injected engine that does its duty in the Classic 350 and Meteor 350 as well. This motor churns out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it is priced from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.69 lakh, ex-showroom.

Apart from the humble Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Kartik Aaryan’s fancy garage includes the McLaren GT, BMW 5 Series, a MINI Cooper S Convertible, a Porsche 718 Boxster, and his favourite – the Lamborghini Urus Capsule Edition.

