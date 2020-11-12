Karnataka Police adds 751 units of BS6 Hero Glamour bikes to its fleet

Hero Glamour BS6 is powered by a 125cc, fuel-injected engine that is good for producing a maximum power output of 10.73 hp along with a peak torque of 10.6 Nm.

Continuing its partnerships with multiple state police departments across India, Hero MotoCorp has now delivered 751 units of Hero Glamour BS6 motorcycle to the Karnataka police department. B. S. Yediyurappa, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka and Basavaraj Bommai, Hon’ble Home Minister of Karnataka flagged off a rally of these BS6 compliant Hero Glamour motorcycles delivered to the police department of the state from Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Hero Glamour got a BS6 upgrade a few months back. The bike comes with Hero’s i3S (idle start-stop system) for enhanced fuel efficiency. The bike is powered by a 125cc, fuel-injected engine that is good for producing a maximum power output of 10.73 hp along with a peak torque of 10.6 Nm.

The gearbox is a five-speed unit. The BS6 Hero Glamour also comes with Auto Sail tech that lets you ride in the city traffic with ease. Moreover, you get a digital-analog instrument cluster along with a mileage indicator as well. The new BS6 Hero Glamour gets conventional telescopic forks upfront along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. The bike comes to a halt with the help of 130mm drum brakes fitted at both ends. Moreover, an optional 240mm front disc brake is also on offer for better stopping power. The new BS6 Hero Glamour rides on 80/100 – 18 front and 100/80 – 18 rear tyres.

The motorcycle has been fitted with a 10-litre fuel tank and tips the scales at 122 kg for the drum brake variant while the disc brake variant weighs 1 kg more. Hero Glamour is one of the best selling 125cc motorcycles in India and all thanks to some new & useable features along with a smooth engine on offer, the addition of 751 new units should certainly help the Karnataka Police Department patrol much more efficiently and conveniently. Hero Glamour BS6 price in India currently starts at Rs 71,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

