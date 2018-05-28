Just passed your ISC, CBSE exams? Here are top bikes that your parents can buy for you under Rs 1 lakh!

Everyone hates board exams, they are annoying and they take up much too much time that could be spent upto some good old childish mischief. The board exams do however serve one major purpose as far as passing out of school is concerned. That is assuming that you have passed and grades are above where you expected them to be. Passing your twelfth board exams in most indian families is a right of passage of sorts that will encourage your parents to offer you that once in a lifetime, “Beta, kya chahiye?’ (What would you like?) card that could lead up to a new set of wheels to get you around. Play your cards right and the wheels might actually be cool, meaning instant props for your first day of college. So sit back, take some experience from an old dog and read this guide to getting that cool set of wheels to get you around.

In this matter rule number one is your intentions must appear to be a responsible choice. The worst thing that you can say is that you want a bike or scooter because Sharmaji ka Beta( insert generic friend names) has one, the reason, on the other hand, should be that you need a conveyance for you to get to your tuitions/sports practises/drawing classes you get the drift. The second matter is choosing the bike. Naturally, you want something cool and flashy, that will earn you a decent rapport in college. Problem is, your parents aren’t likely to agree to buy you something that already has a bad reputation. So how are you going to get that cool bike without upsetting your parent's apple cart? Here’s our guide:

Let’s start off with scooters since, that where most people who start out bargaining for a bike end up at if this is you, fear not, here are our top three scooters with the right amount of cool while still offering a bunch of things that would allow your parents to rest happily.

Aprilia SR150: In terms of automatic scooters, life does not get a lot cooler than an Aside from you getting to say that you ride an haute couture Italian scooter the Aprilia’s sleek form and larger 14-inch wheels almost guarantee eyeballs. The 150 cc motor is potent enough to give some motorcycles a run for their money. It gets a USB charger for your phone and at Rs 74,000 it is actually still cheaper than a most bike that would have a teenagers interest. If the bike is just not working out, this is the scooter that you should go for. Its cool, it's practical and in case we forgot to mention it, it comes with an Aprilia badge.

TVS Ntorq: The unassuming scooterette, this little 125cc scooters might look like just anything on the road. But this little scooter is rated at a top speed of 95 kmph, although, we have tested to almost 105 kmph. You see TVS is smart they know that parents read the brochures and 95 seems like an admirable speed not to fast, but not a slouch either. That aside, the NTorq also gets a lot of cool techs that looks good on campus and still has a little to impress the parents. Like in-built navigation that shows up on the scooters display ensuring that you're not struggling with your phone in the middle of traffic trying to work google maps. That aside, for oomph appeal the Ntorq also has a 0-60 run timer and a lap timer.

Honda Navi: So you’re set on a motorcycle but your parents won’t let you have one. How about an automatic mini-bike instead. The Honda Navi is exactly that. Its powered by the Activa’s 110 cc motor which gives the tiny little machine a whole lot of grunt. That aside, the Navi is endlessly modular and extremely customisable, you want to build it into a mini-Africa twin? go for it! Add fairings? sure why not. Strip it down into a cool dirt bike, the Navi is your bike! It also has a several usable cubbies and convenience features that make it really practical. Best of all? Its tiny dimensions make it look cool and easy to ride. Both things that parents would want their child’s scooter to be. Best of all, at about Rs 40,000 a piece they are possibly the most inexpensive scooter there is. You could have the Navi, a new phone and still save your parents a load of money!

BIKES

Now if your exceptionally lucky, your parents might just agree to buy you a motorcycle. If that happens, caution is advised, asking for a sports bike out right might find you back to scooters or worse, foot patrol. Here our top picks for bikes that have the best balance of oomph factor without being too sporty.

Suzuki Gixxer 150: It's reasonably priced, it makes a respectable 14 hp and it is a really well-engineered motorcycle. Even more than all of that the Gixxer is endlessly frugal and is capable of delivering 50 plus Kmpl when ridden with gently, but it can still go when you give it a shove. The best news for you is that Suzuki has just launched the Suzuki with an Anti-lock Braking System that adds to its safety appeal. If your lucky you can even try for the Suzuki Gixxer SF faired bike, considering that neither of them breaches the dreaded one lakh rupee mark.

Honda X-Blade 150: The Honda X-Blade 2018, first broke cover at the 2018 Auto Expo, and it sure was an eye-grabber. It shares its motor with the unicorn meaning that it’s endlessly refined and will probably never ever break down. It gets the full package of LED headlamps, digital instruments and the more. Best of all, the retail price is just under 80k making it a promising prospect.