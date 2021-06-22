June 2021 scooter discounts! Honda Activa 125 now with Rs 3,500 cashback: How to avail

Honda Activa 125 scooter currently comes in a total of three variants namely Standard, Alloy & Deluxe with prices starting at Rs 71,674 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

By:Updated: Jun 22, 2021 11:19 AM

 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter (HMSI) has announced a new cashback offer for its Activa 125 scooter. The company has announced through its social media handles that if a customer opts for credit card EMI for the purchase of Activa 125, he or she is eligible for a 5 percent cashback up to Rs 3,500. However, the said offer is valid only on SBI credit cards. In order to get the benefits of this offer, customers will need to make a minimum payment of Rs 40,000 from their SBI credit card. Moreover, it has to be noted that the said cashback offer is valid only till 30th June, which is the end of this month. That said, with just 8 days remaining, if you have been planning to buy the Honda Activa 125, now would be a good time to make a purchase if you want to save some cash.

Going into the details of the product, the Honda Activa 125 is powered by a 124cc, single pod, air-cooled engine that is capable of producing peak power and torque outputs of 8.14 hp and 10.3 Nm respectively. The scooter also comes with the company’s HET (Honda Eco Technology) and friction reduction tech for better fuel efficiency. In terms of prime features, the scooter gets bits like idling stop system, double lid external fuel fill, engine stop switch, side stand engine cut off and also, silent electric start system.

Watch Video | BS6 Honda Activa 6G Detailed Review:

Honda Activa 125 scooter currently comes in a total of three variants namely Standard, Alloy & Deluxe. The price of the scooter in India starts at Rs 71,674 while the range-topping trim will set you back by Rs 78,797 (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest Auto News

