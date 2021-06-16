June 2021 bike discounts: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V now with savings of upto Rs 10,000

The new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is available for sale in two variants - single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS with riding modes with prices starting at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

By:Updated: Jun 16, 2021 11:50 AM

 

TVS Motor Company has announced some attractive offers for the customers who are planning to buy the Apache RTR 200 4V. In order to be precise, if you book the motorcycle offline, you will be eligible for a Rs 5,000 cashback. In addition, the company is also offering a finance scheme under which a customer can save up to Rs 10,000. It has to be noted that the said offer is valid this month only. That said, if you have been planning to buy the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, now is the best time to plan a purchase. Interested customers can also book the motorcycle online through the company’s official website for India.

The bike is powered by a 198cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 20.5 hp and 17.25 Nm. The new 2021 update of the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V brings with it some new and interesting features in the form of adjustable suspension along with three riding modes namely Urban, Rain and Sport.

Other noteworthy features on the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V include all-LED headlamp along with bits like a split-type seat and also, split-styled rear body grab rail. Moreover, the bike gets a fully-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and Glide Through Technology (GTT). The new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is available for sale in two variants – single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS with riding modes.

The said variants are currently available at the showrooms at respective prices of Rs 1.29 lakh and Rs 1.34 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). We were all set to ride the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and bring you the first ride review of the same but the ongoing pandemic delayed things a bit. So keep watching this space for an in-depth review and some interesting revelations. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

