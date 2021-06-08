June 2021 bike discounts: Get up to Rs 3,500 off on Honda Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade

A minimum amount of Rs 40,000 has to be swiped through the card to avail this benefit. One can order at the dealership or online.

The month of June has set in and discounts are being offered by motorcycle makers. Prime amongst them is Honda. The Japanese bikemaker is offering up to Rs 3,500 off on most of its commuter segment vehicles. These include the scooters like the Honda Activa, Grazia and now the Shine, X-Blade as well as the Unicorn. The offer is the same and is valid only till June. One needs to buy the vehicle on finance using a SBI credit card. A minimum amount of Rs 40,000 has to be swiped through the card to avail this benefit. One can order at the dealership or online. However, one needs to first check with their local HMSI dealership on whether this offer is applicable there or not. Earlier HMSI had these kind of deals if one booked their vehicles through the Paytm marketplace.

The Honda Unicorn is powered by a new 163cc engine which makes 12.73hp of power and 14Nm. To this engine is mated a 5-speed gearbox. Three colours are on offer – Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black and Imperial Red Metallic. HMSI also offers the X-Blade with a slightly bumped up displacement advantage. All of the Honda two-wheelers in the BS6 era come with a three-year warranty as standard whereas an additional three can be opted for at an extra premium.

HMSI has been making a big noise about its higher capacity motorcycles. Publically though the pricing of these bikes has been lambasted and the company’s product strategy too has come into question. HMSI has been pricing its 650cc as well as 500cc ludicrously. The prices almost overlap that of higher displacement motorcycles thereby forcing customers to think twice before investing in an HMSI bike. It is expected that some of the India-made products will be launched in the coming days and these could be priced aggressively.

