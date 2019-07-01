June 2019 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto reports negative sales growth while exports see upsurge

Bajaj Auto has announced its sales numbers for the month of June 2019. During the said month, the Pune based manufacturer sold 1,99,340 units of motorcycles in the Indian market. The company showed a slight negative sales growth of 1 percent as it sold a total of 2,00,949 units during the said period last year. On the other hand, the exports witnessed a healthy growth of 11 percent with 1,51,951 units compared to 1,36,803 units exported during the same period in 2018. Talking of the total sales numbers in the motorcycle category, Bajaj Auto has managed to stay positive with a 4 percent growth.

The commercial vehicle segment also showed negative growth. During last month, the brand sold a total of 29,885 units as compared to 33,627 units of CVs, thereby registering an 11 percent decline in sales. The exports of commercial vehicles witnessed further negative sales growth of 29 percent. During last month, Bajaj Auto exported 23,448 units in comparison to 33,050 units exported during the corresponding month last year. Speaking of the total sales in the commercial vehicle segment, the company recorded a 20 percent decline in sales.

Combining the domestic sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles, Bajaj Auto showed a negative sales growth of 2 percent. The brand sold a total of 2,29,225 vehicles last month compared to 2,34,576 units during June 2018. The exports, on the other hand, saw positive growth of 3 percent. This comes on the back of 1,75,399 units of vehicles exported last month as against 1,69,853 units exported during the same period last year. Combining the total sales, Bajaj Auto managed to stay on a positive side with total sales of 4,04,624 units last month. In comparison, the company sold 4,04,429 units of vehicles during the same period last year.

