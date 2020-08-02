July 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 3 lakh units

Very recently, Honda 2Wheelers India expanded its line-up with the launch of three new models namely new X-Blade BS6 in 160cc motorcycle along with the 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade & Fireblade SP in the super sports category.

By:Published: August 2, 2020 3:51 PM

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced its sales numbers for the month of July 2020. Last month, the company’s total dispatches stood at 3,21,583 units, adding over 1 lakh units compared to the month of June 2020. July 2020 domestic dispatch of 3,09,332 two-wheelers saw a 53% growth over 2,02,837 two-wheelers sold in June 2020. On the other hand, exports too climbed to 12,251 units, up by 52% over 8,042 units exported in June 2020. This is the first time after Unlock that the company dispatched over 3 lakh vehicles in the domestic market and exports too crossed the 10,000 units level. Very recently, Honda 2Wheelers India expanded its line-up with the launch of three new models namely new X-Blade BS6 in 160cc motorcycle along with the 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade & Fireblade SP in the super sports category.

Honda 2Wheelers India also launched the digital, secure and convenient ‘Online Booking’ platform on its official website. In addition to this, the company launched its unique Digital Road Safety Awareness Training initiative – ‘Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’ and extended the same to Covid-19 frontline warriors and over 800 NCC cadets (32 Bihar Battalion NCC Muzaffarpur). Speaking on the sales performance, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that meeting market demand with safety and increased efficiency, Honda’s sales momentum continues to accelerate in the 3 months since resuming operations. The numbers jumped 400% from 54,000 in May to 2 lac units in June, and now breaching the 3 lac mark.

He adds that the intermittent regional lockdowns across India slowed down the retail momentum gained in June as the percentage of operational network dropped to 80% in July. Guleria also says that with India moving to Unlock 3.0, Honda is cautiously optimistic of the demand. While the physical inventory level at the brand’s dealerships is less than a month’s sales, giving Honda confidence is the growth in new enquiries on back of increasing acceptability of Honda’s newly launched BS6 models with advanced technology & features.

