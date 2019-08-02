July 2019 two-wheeler sales: TVS reports 13% decline with over 2.79 lakh vehicles sold

TVS Motor Company has announced its sales numbers for the month of July 2019. During the said period, the company reported 12.98 percent decline in total sales at 2,79,465 units. The company that makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,21,179 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a statement. Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,65,679 units as against 3,07,856 units in July 2018, down 13.7 percent. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,08,489 units last month as compared to 2,47,382 units in July 2018, a decline of 15.72 percent, it added.

Motorcycle sales during the month declined 10.88 percent to 1,08,210 units as compared to 1,21,434 units in July 2018. Scooter sales were down 11.59 percent to 1,05,199 units from 1,18,996 units in the year-ago month. The company said its three-wheeler sales grew 3 percent to 13,786 units in July as against 13,323 units in the year-ago month. The Company's total exports registered sales of 69,994 units registered in the month of July 2019 as against sales of 72,242 units in July 2018. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 57,190 units in July 2019 as against 60,474 units in July 2018.

In other news, TVS Motor Company has recently announced its MotoSould event for performance motorcycle enthusiasts. The two-day event will be held in association with TVS Racing that happens to be TVS' factory racing team. MotoSoul has been scheduled from 18th to 19th October 2019 in Vagator, Goa and the event targets at establishing a connect with Apache Owners Group along with performance motorcycle enthusiasts across the globe in order to celebrate their love for motorcycles. TVS Motor Company has announced that MotoSoul will be an annual event starting 2019 edition. The early bird registrations for MotoSoul 2019 have already begun at the TVS Apache official website. The early bird registration fee Rs 1500 for the event.

For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.