July 2019 two-wheeler sales: Suzuki registers 18% growth amid industry slowdown, 69,236 units sold

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan has announced its sales numbers for the month of July 2019. During the said period, the company sold 69,236 units including Domestic sales and Exports vis-a-vie 58,805 units sold in July 2018. That said, the brand registered an impressive 18% Y-O-Y increase in sales amid an industry slowdown. The cumulative sales for April to July 2019 period stood at 274,309 units. Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded 17% Y-O-Y increase in July 2019. In the domestic market, the company sold 62,366 units in July 2019 as compared to 53,321 units in July 2018.

Last month, Suzuki launched the new Gixxer with an all-LED headlamp and some added features. The bike is available in three color options namely Metallic Sonic Silver/Glass Sparkle Black; Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black. Moreover, the Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition made its entry to the market in Metallic Matte Bordeaux color. In addition to this, the Burgman Street was launched in Matte black colour.

In order to connect with motorsports fans, SMIPL introduced the MotoGP edition of the new Suzuki Gixxer SF boasting Team Suzuki Ecstar decals, enhanced aerodynamic design with edgy character lines adding to the styling as well as functional beauty of the motorcycle. Adding to the enthusiasm of the motorsports followers in the country, Round 1 of Suzuki Gixxer Cup 2019 was concluded successfully in Coimbatore.

Commenting on the sales performance, Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said that July was an exciting month at Suzuki Motorcycle India as the company launched new products and variants in both motorcycle and scooter category, further strengthening the product offerings for Indian consumers. Suzuki Motorcycle India is overwhelmed to receive a huge response and demand for its products that further translates into higher sales growth. He added that the brand is steering ahead with full throttle to add more customers to the Suzuki family.