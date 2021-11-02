Joy e-bike registered 502% sales growth in October 2021: 2,855 electric bikes, scooters sold

Joy E-Bike’s maker, Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., has announced its sales report for the month of October 2021. The company’s Indian portfolio includes a host of electric bikes and scooters.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited is one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler makers that operate under the brand name Joy e-bike. Just a few days ago, the company announced its financial results for the second quarter (July- September 2021) of FY22 and it achieved its highest-ever revenue in any quarter till date. Now, Joy e-bike closed October 2021 on another positive note as the company has posted robust sales numbers last month. The company has registered 502 per cent growth in sales in October 2021 on a YoY basis.

Joy e-bike has sold 2,855 units of electric scooters and motorcycles in India in October 2021, whereas in the same period last year, the company managed to sell only 474 units of electric two-wheelers, thereby registering a growth of 502 per cent on a YoY basis. Moreover, the company has also registered a double-digit growth of more than 13 per cent on an MoM basis as in the month of September 2021, its sales stood at 2,500 units. According to the company, thanks to the festive season, there has been a strong demand in the market.

Commenting on the sturdy sales performance of the company, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “While our new automatic assembly line at Vadodara manufacturing plant is helping us meet the inflating demand, our ‘Joy E-Bike’ experience centres across several locations are reinvigorating our marketing strategies to help us target more potential customers.”

He further added, “This festival season has brought festive cheers across the country; we are receiving additional orders at all our touch points. We are further confident of high retail sales in the first week of November, especially on the occasions like Dhanteras and Diwali, achieving another benchmark in our sales momentum.”

